PUMP Restaurant Seems Set To Reopen Next to TomTom

You can’t keep a good restaurant down. Just a few weeks after Lisa Vanderpump announced that her restaurant, PUMP, was closing its doors, it looks like they’re ready to make a comeback. Eagle-eyed fans spotted some new signage for PUMP right next to TomTom. Now, it seems like the rumors are true. PUMP is coming back!

Raise your Pumptinis

Earlier this summer, fans were surprised to learn that Lisa’s longtime restaurant was shutting its doors. With Scandoval putting millions of eyes on all things Vanderpump Rules, you’d think they’d be expanding their restaurants rather than closing them. But, Lisa explained to People that a conflict with their landlord left them no choice.

“Another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords is not something we are ready to commit to,” she told the outlet.

They closed their doors in July 2023, but they didn’t take long to turn things around. The fan account @bravoandcocktails_ shared an Instagram post that showed the PUMP restaurant sign going up right next to TomTom. This news got West Hollywood talking, and Vanderpump later confirmed that they’re transforming the Garden Bar at TomTom into the new PUMP location. They also plan on bringing over all of their longtime employees from Pump. It’s like they never missed a beat!

Lisa has yet to announce a firm opening date for the new PUMP location, but she and her crew seem keen on opening the doors as soon as possible. In another picture captured outside the space, a sign on the fence invites guests to check out their “fabulous” new brunch menu. Grab your brunch crew.

Vanderpump Rules is currently steaming on Peacock.

