Todrick Hall Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit With Ex-Assistant

Celebrity Big Brother star Todrick Hall has attracted his fair share of drama since the show ended. He was a master manipulator in the CBB house. He wasn’t happy about coming in second place to Miesha Tate.

But Todrick has also attracted several lawsuits. In June 2023, he was sued by Showroom Interiors for $126,000. The company claimed that they delivered furniture to Todrick in 2021 at his home and he never paid the bill in full. And in March 2022, Todrick was sued for $60,000 by his landlords. They claimed that he owed them that sum in back rent.

Todrick settled one case

Radar Online reported that Todrick settled a lawsuit filed against him by his former assistant. Court documents show that his ex-assistant, using the pseudonym John Doe, sued Todrick in November 2022. But this suit also had allegations of sexual harassment.

In the court documents, John Doe accused Todrick of various labor code violations, failing to pay minimum wages, harassment, and discrimination. The lawsuit also alleged that Todrick failed to prevent harassment and accused him of wrongfully terminating John Doe’s employment.

John Doe worked as Todrick’s executive assistant from May 2021 “until his wrongful termination” on July 29, 2021. Although Todrick reportedly agreed to pay John Doe $1,400 per week, he regularly was given less compensation.

In the court papers, John Doe alleged that Todrick “regularly failed to” pay him full wages, “instead paying him lesser amounts along with promises to later pay his back wages. Specifically, Hall would make statements to Plaintiff such as, ‘I know I need to pay you,’ and promise to pay Plaintiff his back wages ‘later,’ after certain ‘money comes in.'” Yikes!

Todrick’s former assistant also asserted that he was “forced” to work overtime, sometimes between 54 to 84 hours per week. John Doe alleged that he worked six to seven days per week, and was denied meal and rest breaks. Despite working all those hours, John Doe claimed that he was “only paid a total of $5,200 via Apple Pay and check — averaging $433 per week.”

John Doe also claimed that he “ended up paying some of Hall’s and the Company’s expenses out of his own pocket.” These financial issues led to “considerable emotional distress.” I’m stressed just writing about it.

A toxic work environment

Let’s not forget that John Doe accused Todrick of sexual harassment. Todrick asked John Doe during the interview process if he was straight or gay. John Doe said that he was gay. The ex-assistant claimed that Todrick asked him if he was a “top or bottom.”

John Doe alleged that he had to listen to Todrick discussing intimate encounters with other men. He also alleged that Todrick made sexual comments to him and shared explicit videos that other men sent to Todrick.

According to John Doe, he was terminated in July 2021. Todrick alleged that John Doe had sex with one of Todrick’s dancers, which was a big no-no. John Doe denied the allegation.

John Doe was seeking all of his unpaid wages plus reimbursement of his expenses. In March 2023, Todrick and John Doe reached a settlement. In April, John Doe asked for the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

