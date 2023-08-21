Tom Sandoval Reacts to Rachel Leviss’ Interview With Bethenny Frankel

Well, folks. We’ve finally heard from Tom Sandoval regarding Rachel Leviss’ surprise three-part interview with Bethenny Frankel. And let me be the first to tell you that he said nothing of substance, much like his 10-year run on Vanderpump Rules.

Unlike Tom, we don’t deny the truth over here. Despite people’s disdain for Bethenny right now (rightfully so), Rachel revealed some pretty shocking truths. We already knew Sandoval was a lying, good-for-nothing, manipulative grade-A d-bag. However, hearing Rachel confirm that Tom (allegedly) recorded her without her consent while in a sexual nature was more than enough for us to want nothing to do with this man ever again. Literally.

And if that wasn’t enough, knowing he was supposedly offered a producer credit despite his bad behavior is something we fans want to know. Not because we care about his story but because it shows us how f*ked up the behind-the-scenes situation actually is.

Anyway, Tom finally spoke out about Rachel’s interview. Well, if you could call his comments (or lack thereof) speaking out. Which, by the way, is quite shocking to us. Considering how much Tom loves to convince himself (and the audience) that what comes out of his mouth is actually worth a damn.

Tom has gotta go… ASAP

In a new video posted to Instagram, the paparazzi caught up with Tom on the streets to speak with him about Rachel’s revelations. But according to Tom, he missed it.

Regarding B and Rachel’s three-part interview, Tom said he hadn’t heard it (LIE), and when asked if the cast should be more forgiving towards Rachel, he surprisingly didn’t advocate for her.

“Um, I don’t know,” he said. “No comment, actually. I don’t know. I’ve gotta hear this podcast.”

And when asked whether he believes the show needs Rachel, he said again, “I can’t comment on that either. I don’t know. I gotta like hear the podcast.”

Ok, Tom. Give us something you can comment on. Like, when’s the last time you spoke to Rachel? “I can’t comment on that either,” he replied. Dude, give us a BREAK. You’re not Beyoncé — even though you think you are — please, you can provide us with a damn comment.

Believe it or not, the rest of the “interview” with Tom featured the same sh*t — a bunch of nothing. But you don’t expect much when you’ve gotten used to Tom Sandoval.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF TOM’S “COMMENTS?” DO YOU THINK IT’S SMART OF HIM NOT TO MAKE A COMMENT?