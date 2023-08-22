Charli Burnett Dropped From Vanderpump Rules Season 11

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 promises to be unlike anything audiences have ever seen. At least, that’s what the hope is. After everything that went down between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, fans are desperate to know what will happen next.

But one thing that seems to be missing is the Charli Burnett of it all. Charli was one of Rachel Leviss’ closest friends and became an unwitting accomplice to Rachel during Scandoval. That almost certainly put a target on her back.

Since Season 10’s finale, it was unclear if Charli would return. It seemed she wanted nothing to do with Rachel, but Rachel’s return wasn’t a certainty either. But now, reports have circulated that Charli will not be returning.

Did Charli quit Pump Rules after Scandoval?

A new report from Celebuzz claimed that Charli would not be returning for VPR Season 11. However, take the news with a grain of salt. While the source claimed that reports confirm Charli’s absence, Celebuzz provided no official citation.

As far as other evidence goes, it was pointed out that Charli hasn’t been spotted with the rest of the cast, certainly not while in front of any cameras. Of course, Charli had been hinting for a while that she didn’t particularly want to return for Season 11. Which makes sense after all the times she stood by Rachel.

She told Us Weekly back in June, “That’s uncomfortable for me because I love Ariana. I am Ariana’s friend and I’m very upset with everything that’s going on. So I feel like filming next season would be very, very weird and really stressful.” Perhaps after seeing all the hate Rachel received, Charli decided she didn’t want any piece of that.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air in early 2024 on Bravo.

