DWTS Season 32 Trailer Released With Hosts Alfonso Ribero and Julianne Hough

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere this fall. One contestant, Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules, has already been confirmed.

Judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba are returning. Sadly, beloved judge Len Goodman succumbed to bone cancer in May 2023 shortly after he retired from the series. It won’t be the same without you, Len.

We know that Alfonso Ribeiro is returning as host. But Tyra Banks, who hosted for three seasons, has exited the series. And Julianne Hough is back, baby!

A teaser clip was dropped on the official DWTS Instagram account. The clip opened with Alfonso showing off his ballroom moves. Then Julianne, in a shimmering silver dress, danced in the sky box.

Finally, the two came together for a smooth and sexy routine. Alfonso flipped Julianne in a seamless lift and finally lowered her in a dramatic dip. The caption read, “It’s a new spin on Dancing with the Stars! Coming this fall, step into the new #DWTS season with co-hosts @juleshough and @therealalfonsoribeiro.”

DWTS fans have been responding in the comments. “Thank goodness you guys didn’t keep Tyra. Couldn’t stand to watch her on there,” one follower wrote. Yikes.

“I LOVE!! that these hosts are now one pro & one star – both who have won the mirrorball!!” another fan posted. That adds an interesting layer to the interviews.

“This is the best decision the show has made in recent years!!!” a user wrote. Another followed added, “Great Combo, sorry Tyra wasn’t exciting to watch.” Agreed.

Back to where it all began for Julianne

As for Julianne, she is stoked to be working with her DWTS family again. “At the end of the day, personally, I am my happiest self when I’m surrounded by my family,” Julianne stated. “This show is family.” It is a good thing that Julianne and her brother, Derek, enjoy working together.

The former DWTS pro and judge is also excited to be working with Alfonso. “The friendships that are made here are lifelong. With this season specifically, we are all so close. We’ve been friends for over 10 years,” she explained.

It looks like Season 32 is shaping up to be epic.

Dancing with the Stars will return in the fall, on Monday nights from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be streaming live on Disney+.

