Kenya Moore Reveals Kanye West’s Strange Behavior on Their Date

With every new headline that comes out about Kanye West, one thing becomes intensely clearer—the man needs some help. And that’s not to excuse the things he’s done, but it’s a genuine urging. And the fact is that Kanye has needed help for a long time.

In other news, Kenya Moore’s interview with Carlos King continued on August 22. The star has mostly been spilling all the tea related to Bravo and Real Housewives of Atlanta. But in part two this week, the conversation turned toward Ye.

When Carlos asked who the most famous person Kenya dated was, she shrieked in amusement. After dispelling some rumors, she said, “I went out on a date with Kanye,” emphasizing that it was a single date. “He was crazy as hell.” But before the date, she explained, “I met him, he was so sweet, he would call me all the time, he was a nice guy.”

Kenya’s reaction to Kanye was “What the Hell?”

She clarified this was years even before Kim Kardashian hooked up with Kanye and even pre-Housewives. She estimated 2010. She went on, “So, he invited me to the studio or something, and he would call and call … I just said, ‘Okay, fine, I’ll go.’ Like, literally after 10 or 12 calls.”

As for the date itself, she explained, “He said he had to check on something at his house.” Kenya claims she ended up sitting on his new, plastic-covered furniture for a while. “20 minutes go by, 30 minutes go by, 40 minutes go by, no Kanye … I hear this noise … It’s like a TV.” She got up to go and look for him.

Soon enough, she found him in a room. “I walk in, and I look on the TV, and it was porn.” Carlos was flabbergasted, and Kenya laughed before saying, “It’s like, ‘I’m going home!’ I was like, ‘What the hell?’ … He was literally just sitting there, watching porn.” She, of course, “never went out with him again.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE KENYA’S STORY? IF SO, DOES KANYE’S BEHAVIOR SHOCK YOU? OR DOES THIS ALL SEEM FAKE?