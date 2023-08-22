Why Erin Lichy’s Ridiculously Extra Anniversary Party Fell Flat

A recent episode of Real Housewives of New York featured Erin Lichy’s 10th wedding anniversary with her husband, Abe. However, despite the party being a lavish affair, it nonetheless fell flat with the other housewives and fans. Erin Lichy’s anniversary party was ultimately a misfire, and her fellow housewives were quick to call her on it.

This season, Erin already has a bad track record as a hostess. When hosting the other housewives at her home in the Hamptons, Erin struggled to consider her guests’ needs. Erin’s house rules were a little strict, and though her caviar bar was lovely, having a few other food options would have been smart.

These details show that Erin has a hard time putting herself in others’ shoes when planning a party. Erin’s anniversary party may have been a dream come true for her, but for the other housewives and the rest of her guests, it wasn’t very enjoyable.

The Party Vibe Was Confusing

The entire vibe of the party was off from the beginning. As Brynn Whitfield and Jessel Taank noted while shopping for party dresses, the invitation listed several sponsors. Brynn even commented that the invitation looked like a “Coachella poster” with all the sponsors listed at the bottom. By this writer’s count, there were at least 18 sponsors on the invitation, which certainly seems excessive.

A 10th anniversary party seems better suited for an intimate, romantic setting rather than an expansive event. The affair seemed more like a large charity gala than a party celebrating the love between an already married couple. Even the rest of the housewives couldn’t help but comment on how the vibe of the party wasn’t very fitting.

Too Many Speakers

One of the major misfires during Erin Lichy’s anniversary party was the gauntlet of speakers her guests had to endure. There were five different speakers who took the mic, and that was before Erin and Abe read each other their own vows. Jenna Lyons even noticed that one of the speakers had four full pages of notes he read from.

The sheer amount of time devoted to the various speakers, combined with the fact that the acoustics in the venue were terrible, made for very bored guests. It was hard to clearly hear the speakers, and they just kept going, and going, and going. The housewives began joking and talking amongst themselves, only to be admonished by Erin’s sister, Kelley, for not listening. But the other guests in the background were also clearly not paying attention either.

Erin Didn’t Feed Her Guests

Erin’s inability to keep her guests well fed has become a running joke this season, and her anniversary party was no different. As far as viewers could tell, the only food available at the party were small hors d’oeuvres being passed around by waiters—though the drinks were flowing. Sai De Silva commented that the only food she found were “piggies in a blanket,” which she, as a pescatarian, couldn’t eat. Sai ended up getting so hungry, she bounced and headed to Nobu.

While it was rude of Sai to pull an Irish goodbye and slip out of the party without saying goodbye to Erin, it’s hard to blame her. A happy guest is a well fed guest, and Erin clearly didn’t take her guests’ appetites into account when planning her party. Perhaps she should have swapped some of her liquor promoters with a food promoter.

Erin Focused Too Much On Herself

Ultimately, Erin was far more concerned about herself and how she would look at her party than she was about showing her guests a good time. It was Erin Lichy’s anniversary party, so of course, she should be the star of the show. However, a good hostess knows that they have a responsibility to make their party an enjoyable experience for their guests.

Erin made sure she was decked out in 2.5 million dollars-worth of diamonds, but she neglected to think about things like making sure her guests were comfortable and happy. If Erin cared more about spoiling herself than throwing a good party, then her money would have been better spent on an epic second honeymoon instead.

Large events like weddings or Erin’s anniversary party have developed a very “me me me” vibe, and there is often so much focus on the hosts, that guests are often a secondary concern. When Erin came up with her dream party, she was so concerned with what she wanted, that she neglected to plan a party that her guests would enjoy too. Hopefully she learns from her mistakes and her 20th anniversary party will be more fun.

