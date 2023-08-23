Ashley Darby Opens up About ‘Parallel Parenting’ With Ex Michael Darby

Ashley Darby’s divorce from Michael Darby was a huge part of her storyline last season on Real Housewives of Potomac. Heck, the marriage itself provided endless scandal and drama for the series. So its demise was no less interesting.

The newly single reality TV star brought some new fun into the show. That prenup though, yikes.

Ashley had to “unlearn” negative behaviors from her own childhood

But on a more serious note, Ashley had to navigate co-parenting her two sons Dean, four, and Dylan, two, after the divorce was filed in April 2022. And The Messenger got exclusive comments from Ashley on what that looks like, more than a year after her separation from Michael.

“I learned about this thing called parallel parenting, and that’s probably more of what we’re doing,” Ashley explained. “We’re just not as involved. We were at some point, and now I think we’re just really getting into a rhythm. It’s just hard to really separate after 13 years together, so we’re still learning how to be individuals and at the same time parents to our kids.”

Thankfully, modern age co-parenting is aided by modern technology and new theories about childhood development.

“Now we have technology, and we have so many factors that my mom didn’t know about and my grandmother didn’t know about,” Ashley explained. “I’m learning about different parenting techniques like gentle parenting and how we’re learning more about children’s brains. At the same time, I’m unlearning some of the not-so-good behaviors that I learned as a kid because as we learn better, we do better. And that’s what Michael and I really believe.”

Getting on the same page

It’s good to hear that she and Michael are on the same page. And Ashley revealed that Michael wants the boys to pursue any and all interests. Dean and Dylan participate in soccer, basketball, and t-ball, Ashley revealed.

“That is a philosophy that both of us share, and he has children that are older, and he’s always practiced that,” Ashley said. “He’s really adamant about providing a safe and healthy home for his kids.”

Perhaps RHOP fans will see more of this co-parenting in action during the next season. Certainly, it’s a joy to see Ashley with her sons.

Real Housewives of Potomac is said to be returning in late 2023 or early 2024.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF MICHAEL AND ASHLEY’S CO-PARENTING? WHAT IS YOUR OPINION OF ASHLEY AS A SINGLE MOM? DO YOU WANT TO SEE MORE OF HER WITH HER SONS ON THE SHOW?