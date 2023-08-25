Sister Wives Star Leon Brown Secretly Marries Audrey Kriss

Sister Wives star Meri Brown’s only child with ex-husband Kody Brown has tied the knot. But they did it almost a year ago!

According to a marriage certificate that recently surfaced, Leon and their partner Audrey Kriss married on October 29, 2022. That’s exactly a week after the couple attended the wedding of Leon’s half-brother Logan Brown to fiancée Michelle Petty on October 22, 2022. Was Logan and Michelle’s happy day their inspiration?

The happy couple applied for a marriage license on October 19, 2022, and married each other three days later in Colorado Springs, where they live. Rather than using an officiant, the wedding was legally “self-solemnized” by an agreement between the couple. Several family members attended the celebrations, including Kody’s exes Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, as well as some of their children. The US. Sun has all the details.

Meri and Kody were both no-shows

Oddly, neither Meri nor Kody attended the wedding of their only child. Meri was reportedly at Disneyland with a pal that day, while Kody was probably back in Flagstaff with Robyn Brown, his only remaining wife.

Leon announced in June 2022 that they are transgender and their pronouns are “they/them.” Audrey had come out as transgender a month before and chose not to change their name for the time being. It’s no secret that Kody has not been supportive of their transition. “He’s very much estranged from them,” said an anonymous insider.

Even though Kody has distanced himself, Meri has shown support in recent months. She posted a selfie with Leon on July 15, captioning it, “Best part of today. That is all. @leointhemountains.”

Recently, Leon posted on social media, “feeling gay, trans, grateful, HOME. reminder that trans people cannot be legislated out of existence. we will keep being born, keep living, keep thriving, & finding our joy … being trans is a gift, one i love very much.”

Meri responded affectionately, “And you are my gift, one I love very much.”

