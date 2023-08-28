Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Episode 12 Recap: The Budgy Breakfast

Below Deck Down Under ended with some dramatic scenes last week. Season 2 shows no sign of slowing down when it comes to chaos aboard the Northern Sun. A lot of that seems to stem from the deck team, who are now being led by João. With another huge mistake, will Captain Jason be forced to get rid of one member of the team? Here’s everything that happened in Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Episode 12.

The straw that broke the camel’s back

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

Another huge mistake has Captain Jason “furious.” For what it’s worth, watching the footage back, it does appear that Adam stops the anchor from freefalling any further before João arrives. Still, the mistake has been made. He didn’t engage the clutch before releasing the brake. Instead, he used a method reserved for commercial boats. Adam’s left kicking himself, but confident in the knowledge he’ll never do the same thing again. The only problem is, he may not be given the chance.

João is very forgiving. He pleads Adam’s case to Jason, but it may be too late. “At what level do we go, ‘Right, let’s get some experience on here?'” he asks João. In confessional, João notes that if he had two weeks with Adam, he’d be “doing more than Culver.” After seeing this episode, I can’t disagree. All Barney Rubble seems to be doing is eating, and throwing a fit whenever he’s asked to do something.

Captain Jason later tells Adam he’s “concerned.” The talk is one Adam finds “intense,” and I’m not surprised. The man is there to provide for his family; he needs this gig. It’s hard not to root for the guy.

There’s something about Margot

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

Margot is focused on her job, but she’s feeling the cold shoulder from Harry. From an outside perspective, it simply seems that he’s being a gentleman, allowing her space after they had a conversation about where their relationship really stands. Still, it’s tough not to see them bouncing off one another, even just as friends. That’s something Margot’s feeling as a deep cut. I would too, if I had a boat ride that awkward. Or maybe they were just being professional in front of the guests…

As the guests enjoyed a diving excursion, which looked absolutely awesome, João reminds Adam to continue showing initiative. At this point, that’s all he can do.

Later the same day, the guests enjoyed a stunning meal in some fancy outfits. Everybody looked incredible – and Harry was even invited to join two of the guests in a threesome. Aesha joked in confessional that he wouldn’t know what to do, but everybody knows it’s the quiet ones you have to watch out for…

Will they? Won’t they?

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

João and Tzarina have a LOT of chemistry. João is a changed man, and Tzarina is feeling unloved after being rejected by Culver in favor of Jaimee. Am I convinced that João and Tzarina would be an awesome couple? Not completely. But do I think they should give it a shot? Absolutely. João bandaging Tzarina’s foot sealed the deal for me. He cares about this woman. And if what he’s saying about her friend is true – that she was just a one-night stand – then perhaps she’s been given the wrong impression.

Culver is providing enough drama for João at the moment, however. He’s not doing a great job on deck, showing little imagination and initiative. He answers back, and appears to be incapable of taking any criticism on board. When Captain Jason scolds the deck team for leaving the tender battery on, Culver turns it off, but leaves the tender a complete mess. So, when he’s halfway through his dinner, João tells him to clean it up. He makes some excuse about preparing to do it in the night while everyone was asleep, but it falls flat.

His mind is on Jaimee, and his next yachting gig. He’s been texted by a captain friend, who wants a deck team and a stew for a charter in Barcelona. Culver thinks Jaimee would be perfect. He tells her as much, and Jaimee starts to feel a little suffocated. “I’m lost for words,” she says. “I’ve known Culver for less than a week.” Despite this, he feels an “immediate connection.” I don’t see a future here. Culver’s next meal will be humble pie.

The budgy breakfast from Down Under

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

After guests requested a budgy smuggler breakfast experience, the crew indulged. Even Captain Jason got in on the action, borrowing a pair of Harry’s to serve some brunch. Aesha’s wise words must have struck a chord: “Everyone wants to see Captain McHotty’s package!” Fair point, well made. He looked fantastic.

Meanwhile, Margot is shook when Jaimee tells her about the conversation with Culver. “TOO! SOON!” she says in interview. “They need to SLOW! DOWN!” Quite.

Later, as the boat prepares to leave for the dock and drop the guests back off, the deck team get to work. Everyone except Culver that is, who’s more preoccupied with trying to find a blender for his morning shake. He gets so angry in his inability to find it, that he almost snaps directly back at Captain following a direct order through the radios. João catches him, and takes the opportunity to throw him under the bus.

During his briefing, he tells Jason of Culver’s bad behavior. For his part, Jason seems set on letting Adam go, and bringing in a lead deckhand to “shake Culver up.” João doesn’t think that’s the right move – but somebody’s going to have to go home…

Below Deck Down Under continues Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK ADAM DESERVES ANOTHER CHANCE? SHOULD CULVER BE FIRED? WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE SERVED BRUNCH BY CAPTAIN JASON IN BUDGY SMUGGLERS?