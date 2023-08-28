Victoria Justice Reveals The Bachelorette Inspired New Song

Celebrities — they’re just like us! When Monday night comes around, they pop a bag of popcorn, pour a glass of wine, and sit on the couch for The Bachelorette. It’s irresistible — even for Victoria Justice. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, she revealed that not only is she a fan of the Bachelorette, but it actually helped inspire her latest single.

She’s part of Bachelor Nation

The singer and former Nickelodeon icon spoke with the outlet to promote her partnership with Arm & Hammer. She was raising awareness about their latest “liquidless detergent” when she spilled the details about her Bachelorette obsession. She recently dropped a new single, “Only a Stranger,” and revealed that everyone’s favorite dating show helped inspire it.

“To be honest, this sounds so cheesy, but I think I had just finished watching an episode of The Bachelorette or something,” the detergent ambassador explained. “I was just at the piano, and I just started messing around, and I came up with that little piano melody that you hear in the beginning, and then the words just kind of came out of me.”

Previously, we suspected that Victoria might have been joining the Bachelor Nation in a different way. A selfie she took with Season 24 Bachelor star Peter Weber caused some fans to raise eyebrows. However, the two are apparently longtime family friends.

As far as we know now, Victoria is an eligible bachelorette herself. Surely, she’ll land a match soon, but you can tell she watches too many dating shows just by how intensely she talked about love during her detergent interview.

“It’s like we tend to daydream about who this person is, and they really could be someone that we could meet tomorrow,” Victoria said while discussing her new love song. “As of right now, they’re just a stranger on the street. But it’s such a crazy thought that years from now, they’re not going to be a stranger at all. They could be the person that is getting down on one knee to you.”

There’s no way we haven’t heard that exact sentence from someone on The Bachelorette.

