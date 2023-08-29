Sutton Stracke Scares Jeff Lewis With Unexplained Swollen Eye

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke arrived for an interview with Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis sporting a red, swollen eye. Jeff was understandably queasy about it. As am I. Ewww. Not okay, Sutton.

Even though she tried to hide the affected orb behind a chic pair of orange-tinted sunglasses, Sutton wasn’t fooling anyone. She also confessed that something was “coming out of [her] eyeball.” Ugh. That’s pinkeye, Sutton. It’s highly contagious. As well as being really gross. Yuck.

“I think you need antibiotics,” Jeff told her. “That’s an infection … You are sick. You’re sick as a dog.”

Definitely an infection

Sutton offered the (weak) explanation, “It felt like something flew into my eye.” Yeah, like a bacterial infection. At one point, the Sutton Concept boutique owner removed her sunglasses, fully revealing her irritated and puffy left eye. Jeff just stared at her with a disgusted and horrified expression.

The host, who is reportedly a germaphobe, asked the RHOBH star, “So are you gonna go to urgent care or something after this?”

When she indicated that she had no plans to seek medical attention and that she was actually “feeling better,” Jeff just stared at her in disbelief. And judginess. Lots of well-deserved judginess.

“So what did the doctor say?” asked co-host Doug Budin, to which she flippantly replied, “Just, you know, go along for the ride.”

Once they all agreed it was an “infection,” the socialite jokingly said, “I’m going to the hospital after this.”

Fans were equally concerned

Fans didn’t find Sutton’s appearance with her swollen eye amusing either. Most seemed to agree that she “should have stayed at home.”

Another fan commented, “She has conjunctivitis. Everyone wash their hands! Clean everything she touched, sorry Sutton.” No joke. I used to work with someone who contracted a nasty case of pink eye. She was home for a week on antibiotics. Meanwhile, back at the office, no one would touch her desk or her computer. Nasty.

“I’m so surprised because Jeff is a huge germaphobe,” posted another one.

For someone who’s usually so chic, I’m surprised she’d even leave the house like that. I wouldn’t, and I’m not even famous. Maybe she thought it was “just a podcast,” and she didn’t expect to be filmed. Sutton should know that, as she’s a Housewife, the media has its “eye” on her at all times. Sorry, but my eyes are itching just reading this.

