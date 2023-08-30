Whitney Port’s Husband Digs Himself a Hole” Expressed Weight Concern for ‘Aesthetic’

Trigger Warning: The following article will discuss implications of disordered eating.

Whitney Port has been under the microscope this summer. The Hills alum’s recent appearance had fans concerned for her overall health. Her Instagram activity and pictures showed a noticeably slimmer figure, and fans were quick to voice their concern.

Also, Whitney’s husband, Tim Rosenman was “worried” about his wife’s plummeting weight. It was the understandable reaction of a concerned husband. But as it turns out, his motivation might surprise some.

Tim wanted to “set the record straight” during Tuesday’s episode of the With Whit show, a podcast that his wife hosts.

Well, he set something straight. And it doesn’t seem like it did him any favors.

According to Tim, he was concerned about Whitney’s weight because she became “too thin from an aesthetic point of view.” Also, the producer opined that the former reality TV star could “be hotter” if she gained a little bit of weight.

Tim acknowledged that his comments could, “open [him] up to being an a–hole.” Yet he “personally prefer[s her] with another 10 to 15 pounds … from a looks point of view.”

“I was concerned that you could be hotter with 10 or 15 more pounds, and maybe that’s f–ked up,” he said at a later point in the podcast.

Yep, he said that.

Whitney took it in stride and admitted that she also does not “aesthetically” like her appearance. But according to The City star, there is a valid medical reason for her weight loss.

“It all stemmed from when I ripped up my esophagus and lost all that weight from when I got sick,” she explained. “Since then, I think I have just not put it back on.”

Whitney also urged her fans to remain calm about her weight, suggesting it was “blown out of proportion.”

In an attempt to regain some ground on her health, Whitney shared plans to work with a nutritionist. She denied having an eating disorder, rather she is plagued with “disordered eating.”

