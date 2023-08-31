Bethenny Frankel’s Attorney Claims More Reality Stars Joining ‘Abuse’ Lawsuit

Bethenny Frankel has kept herself busy since leaving Real Housewives of New York. She’s had a couple of shows that tanked, but she created a fairly popular podcast devoted to the Real Housewives. Beth has also spent time on TikTok sending influencers cease and desists and reviewing make-up.

But the latest way Bethenny is beating boredom is by taking on another cause. She’s currently fixated on calling out the sins of reality television and essentially putting a bullet in Bravo’s back. She lawyered up with some heavy-hitters and according to the attorneys, they’re gaining support daily. Page Six has the details.

Big, big stars!

The word on the street is Bethenny’s lawsuit is in the race and getting ahead. To the point where Bravo seems a bit worried and is releasing statements to combat accusations. NDAs, anyone?

Apparently, some popular names have added themselves to the “abuse” lawsuit list. There are approximately 80 reality “stars” now lending their tales of sordid treatment to the legal docs. One of the lawyers in charge, Bryan Freedman wouldn’t name-drop but said, “NBC, Bravo, and its agents have wrongfully silenced even the most famous of these reality performers and continue to do so today.”

Bryan also added, “Their stories are horrific and in due time will be made public.” An insider shared, “They got these performers wasted on national TV, there has been revenge porn, they have illegally filmed people having sex — and they are trying to keep people silent.” I mean, I have to wonder though – don’t people know cameras are around when they are doing the genitalia dance? Are reality television crews loitering on private properties at night and peering into windows?

Another source said the talent on the list are well known. “You will definitely know their names,” they said. This is helpful, but I would think any “big” names are still employed by NBCUniversal.

Bethenny and her crew are accusing NBC and Bravo of “deliberate attempts” to “manufacture mental instability.” She’s probably hoping no one brings up “Scary Island.” At this point, Bravo might regret taking Beth from muffins to major money.

Stay tuned, it’s getting messy in the reality television realm.

