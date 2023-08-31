Margot Sisson Reveals Adam Kodra’s Unseen ‘Ceremony’ Before Leaving Below Deck Down Under

Below Deck Down Under has really been making waves with Season 2. Thankfully, the drama since two disgusting members of crew were fired has been what we’re used to from the franchise. Sadly, another firing had to take place on board the Northern Sun. It came after a mistake from Adam Kodra that could have proven fatal.

While Adam’s final scenes were shown in the season’s 13th episode, his fellow crewmate Margot Sisson has revealed there was a lot more to his goodbye than we saw. She took to social media to explain.

Adam held a special ceremony to say farewell

“I just wanted to say in regards to Adam being fired, I feel like it’s being shown as if we were all just yet, ‘Ugh, bummer! Bye!’ when really I was devastated, we were all devastated,” Margot said on her Instagram Stories.

“What you didn’t see was the whole ceremony that we had saying goodbye where Adam actually gathered all of us into the f*cking engine room or whatever. He stood in the middle, and he went around each and every person, saying what he loved about all of us individually. Everybody was crying, Harry [Van Vliet] and I were ugly crying into each other,” the stew explained.

“It was heartbreaking, and this is nothing against [Captain] Jason’s decision. I trust that man with my life, honestly, but I just think it’s important that you guys know it was a much harder and sadder goodbye than what’s been shown, and I cried again watching it.”

The comments have led to some fans calling for extended episodes of Below Deck Down Under to be shown. While that may not be possible, it would be awesome to see this footage in some capacity. Maybe the social teams could upload it as some special bonus scenes?

Adam was a fan favorite for a good reason. He’s an awesome family man, intent on bringing safety and security to his loved ones. This will solidify him as one of the most-loved members on deck in the entire franchise.

Below Deck Down Under continues Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE ADAM’S GOODBYE CEREMONY? WHAT DO YOU THINK HE SAID ABOUT THE MEMBERS OF THE CREW?