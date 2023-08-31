RHOC Alum Noella Bergener Fighting $450K Lawsuit

Noella Bergener’s court drama lasted much longer than her time on the Real Housewives of Orange County. She was the newbie housewife in the midst of a fresh and bitter divorce, even claiming that her ex-husband fled the country.

And the legal battles continue, outside of the divorce. New court documents reveal what is happening in Noella’s name within the courts.

Noella calls the lawsuit “frivolous”

RadarOnline got a hold of recent documents filed in court by the former RHOC star. According to the papers, Noella is asking that a lawsuit regarding an alleged six-figure debt be shut down, denying any wrongdoing.

The Creditor’s Adjustment Bureau filed. The debit collection company alleged that Noella did not pay a significant legal bill from her time in court in 2014, when she fought a paternity battle with her daughter’s father.

Noella’s former lawyers, of Fried and Goldsman, claimed she owed $293k in fees. An interest of $116k and $5k in fees added to the original amount.

Sources from Noella’s side said that she thought her ex was responsible for the payment. As such, they argue the lawsuit’s “unfounded.”

Noella also claimed that she was never served papers. A process server was said to have served a 5’11 female at her address. But the RHOC alum denied that it was her. As such, her legal team is asking for the entire case to be vacated.

What does Noella believe?

Noella believes her ex-husband James Bergener, “engaged in mail forwarding services to divert some of the mail from the Residence to James’ office or some other residential address for James.”

Despite the Creditor’s Adjustment being granted a default judgement, the judge dismissed, and gave Noella time to respond. That’s when she came back with the arguments for the entire “frivolous” case to be vacated.

“Defendant duly performed, satisfied, and discharged all duties and obligations she may have owed to Plaintiff arising out of any and all agreements, representations, or contracts,” her team wrote.

The current season of Real Housewives of Orange County is airing Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

