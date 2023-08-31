Sai De Silva Shades RHONY Co-Star Jessel Taank’s ‘Sexless Marriage’

The roles of the Real Housewives of New York newbies are still evolving, but viewers are along for every one of the ride’s turns. For a few weeks, the looming question was who would take the role of the show’s villain.

Brynn Whitfield worried it might be her. Jessel Taank tried to deflect claims that it was her. But now, another contender has stepped up to the plate. Sai De Silva might be RHONY’s first big bad. The most recent trailer’s climax featured her shouting unabashedly at Brynn, though we still don’t know why.

When Jessel admitted that she and her husband didn’t have sex for a year after her twins were born, Sai was in disbelief. Erin Lichy and Sai were discussing the matter behind Jessel’s back in the midseason trailer as well. Now, Sai decided she has more to say on the subject.

Sai claimed she “can’t shame” Jessel, and yet…

In an interview with Daily Mail, Sai let loose on what she thought of Jessel’s year without sex. “I don’t understand how you could be married to someone if you’re not having sex,” she said. “It just seems like a roommate situation to me.”

She continued, “I find it so interesting. I just don’t understand it. But, to each their own. Everyone’s relationship is different.” The more she reflected on it, the more compassionate she became. “I can’t shame her because I don’t live in her relationship. They both seem to be very happy. So I don’t—at the end of the day, I don’t know.”

However, she still had feelings of disbelief over the situation. “I just know personally, for me, a sexless marriage wouldn’t work for either one of us.” And as she said, “to each their own.” But it feels unlikely that Sai will let this one go.

The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 continues on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

