Monyetta Shaw Discusses Cheating With Ne-Yo, His Demands for Threesomes

For two seasons now, Monyetta Shaw has appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend of the Housewives. However, many fans would agree they’re unclear on what exactly she brings to the table.

Housewives supporting casts have often been questionable. But according to Monyetta’s account, she was never supposed to be just a supporting cast member. According to her, Bravo wanted her on as a full-time Housewife all the way back in the early 2010s.

But her then-partner, Ne-Yo, reportedly wouldn’t allow her to join the show in the fear that it would tarnish his music career. Ne-Yo did a pretty good job of that himself, however. And now, Monyetta’s come forward with more details about how things ended between them.

Ne-Yo made Monyetta feel she “wasn’t enough”

Monyetta recently appeared on the Haus of Aaron podcast where she talked Ne-Yo and RHOA. In particular, she discussed one of the biggest red flags in their relationship. “We cheated together,” she explained. When asked if that meant they were each cheating on each other, she clarified, “No baby, I mean, you know, like, we did things together.”

Ergo, she was “involved with it.” The two were having threesomes. But Monyetta further explained, “It just wasn’t enough [for him]. And I was like, ‘Well no, I didn’t sign up to do this every day.’” She said that even though she tried to keep things “cute and spicy,” enough was never enough for him.

She went on, “I’m just very multifaceted and that’s where I was at that time … But it became a problem when you want that, you know, a lot. Like, maybe I’ll give you maybe twice a year … It was too much. I’m like, ‘Oh if you want that, you don’t want me.’” As Monyetta pointed out, Ne-Yo made her feel like she wasn’t enough by always demanding another partner.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 reunion airs September 3 at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE MONYETTA’S CLAIMS? WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON NE-YO AT THIS POINT?