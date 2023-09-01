Rumor: Carl Radke Rang Summer House Producers to Film Lindsay Hubbard Breakup

Rumors began flying the moment it came to light that Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke had broken off their engagement. The news came no sooner than people immediately calling Bravo’s bluff. The two Summer House love birds did officially end their relationship, though one-sidedly according to reports.

Lindsay was, according to releases, completely shocked by Carl calling things off as she was too busy with wedding planning. Still, the news left a bad taste in people’s mouths. Everyone immediately began comparing it to Scandoval, among other Bravo breakups.

Scandoval brought in a ton of press and viewership to Vanderpump Rules, so it would make sense for the network to try and replicate that. But now, whether the split is real or not, Bravo is starting to look like a one-trick pony. As rumors continue circulating, more and more questions come out of the blue.

Is Carl manipulating Bravo? Or vice-versa?

In a Bravo-themed subreddit, u/Yachtttstew started a thread titled, “Why does everyone keeping [sic] saying ‘cameras picked back up’ for breakup on Summer House?” The user was pointing out that Summer House always ends their filming on Labor Day. So, in theory, the cameras should still be up for the weekend. For some, this was evidence of Bravo manufacturing and/or manipulating the situation.

That’s when another user jumped in to really start dishing. “This is gonna sound sketch af,” u/linds360 wrote, “but I have a friend of a friend who works with Danielle [Olivera] on her new app Donne and has been to the house to film. She confirmed yesterday that cameras were called (by Carl) for the breakup.” The Reddit user is not wrong. That does sound sketch at best.

However, even if the claim is true, it would raise more questions than it answers. If Carl called producers, does that suggest the breakup is real and Lindsay was blindsided? Or is it just the opposite, and the whole thing was coordinated with Carl giving the go-ahead? Odds are, answers to these questions won’t come, especially as this rumor remains unsubstantiated.

