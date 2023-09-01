Lindsay Hubbard ‘Devastated’ After Carl Radke Ended Their Engagement

Well you didn’t see this one coming, or did you? Summer House loves Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke were headed towards the altar. Now it seems like they’re headed for the single lane.

Carl and Linds became engaged in August 2022 and by all accounts, they found their happily ever after. Except sometimes Lindsay isn’t too happy, especially when she drinks, and fans are wondering if that’s what had Carl pull the plug.

Apparently, Lindsay thought everything was hunky dory because sources are saying she was blindsided and “devastated” at the breakup. Us Weekly has the details.

The summer Lindsay lost her ring …

Amid wedding showers and preparing for November nuptials, Carl must have gotten cold feet because he called it quits. An insider shared, “It’s all so raw.” And conveniently, it allegedly all went down while Summer House was being filmed.

The source added, “The dust hasn’t settled with it yet.” All has appeared well with Carl and Lindsay but looks can be deceiving, I suppose. There have been no public displays of anger, or arguments, and production for the show was seemingly going well. Two weeks ago Linds had a beautiful bridal shower that Carl attended. So, what gives?

Spies confirmed Carl didn’t whisk his future bride off for a private moment to end their relationship. “He did call off the wedding on camera,” and added it was “so mean” for Carl to do it around others.

The insider continued, “A normal person who loves someone wouldn’t break up with someone they love on camera. No matter how many problems you may have, you don’t do something like that on camera for the world to see their reaction.”

And, um, check out this tidbit. “The cast had already wrapped filming and now they are picking it back up,” the source admitted. Okay, hang on one second. Are you telling me filming ended with Carl dumping Lindsay on camera. And now production is coming back in? Kind of like… Scandoval?

Suspiciously like when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills went back to film pick-up scenes when Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separated. I hope something in the milk isn’t unclean in this situation.

Has Bravo turned into a network of breakups for ratings?

