Below Deck Down Under’s Tumi Mhlongo Named Chief Stew on Below Deck Med Season 8

The Below Deck franchise is relying more and more on crossover casting. João Franco just stepped in to whip the Below Deck Down Under exterior team into shape. Aesha Scott was on Below Deck Mediterranean as a second stew before she was cast as chief stew on Below Deck Down Under.

Of course, it’s a matter of preference whether viewers want to see the same faces or not. Even with fan favorites.

Another gem from the franchise was promoted and recast. And public opinion has been very accepting and positive.

Tumi deals with pushback from her interior team

Tumi Mhlongo was the second stew on Below Deck Down Under Season 1. She immediately became a fan favorite for her positive nature and work ethic. Her chief, Aesha, was very impressed with her throughout the season.

And it seems Bravo executives noticed. They cast the South African native as chief stew on Below Deck Med Season 8.

The Med in particular is plagued with a high turnover of chief stews after long-time staple Hannah Ferrier left. Bugsy Drake came in to finish the season out. Katie Flood and Natasha Webb stuck it out a season each.

It is more unusual to have a lesser ranked cast member returning in interior. But Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder are back to the Med for a second season. In all their over-dramatic yet highly competent glory.

And they will have Tumi to answer to. Yet the Season 8 preview indicates that Natalya, especially, will be mouthing off to her chief stew. Tumi also gets pushback from the chef, who accuses her of “not being on top of things.”

It sounds ominous. Especially as the trailer teases a firing. And here’s to hoping that Tumi stands up to her unruly team. This preview is HEAVY on Kyle and Natalya drama. Tumi’s fans will want to see her succeed and flourish in her new position.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 premieres September 25.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO TUMI RETURNING AS CHIEF STEW? WHAT ARE YOU HOPING TO SEE FROM HER THIS SEASON? WHY DO YOU THINK NATALYA IS IN CONFLICT WITH HER?