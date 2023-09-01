Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 Explosive Trailer Revealed

Another season of Bravo’s popular Below Deck franchise is headed our way. This time out, Captain Sandy Yawn and her Below Deck Mediterranean crew are navigating the picturesque Italian Riviera. Set amidst the historic façade of Genoa, Italy (birthplace of Christopher Columbus), the crew deals with the usual needy guests and staff squabbles. But in a franchise first, unprecedented staff turnover tests each department, as they struggle to find their sea legs.

More drama than an Italian opera ? #BelowDeckMed drops anchor with an all-new season on September 25! pic.twitter.com/PEwe6eeIDV — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 1, 2023

Returning stews Natalya Scudder and fan favorite Kyle Viljoen join Captain Sandy on the 180-foot Motor Yacht Mustique. Crossing over from Below Deck Down Under, Tumi Mhlongo and Luka Brunton (the supermodel!) are Chief Stew and Deckhand, respectively. New Stew Jessika Asai completes the interior crew.

Rounding out the exterior crew are Bosun Ruan Irving and Deckhands Haleigh Gorman and Lara Du Preez. Chef Jack Luby will be cooking up all the food for both guests and crew in the boat’s galley.

Mayhem aboard the Mustique

(Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

The massive size of the new boat presents a challenge to the deck crew as they navigate the busy industrial port. Even before leaving the dock, two crew members have visa issues, which become worse when a department head mismanages their paperwork. Sandy has to bring in temporary help for the first charter, but an unexpected shake-up results in a change of hierarchy.

On deck, the crew struggles with their workload on the oversized vessel, as the interior deals with clashing personalities. Chef Jack impresses the guests with his delicious Italian fare, but things go south when communication issues arise. Don’t they always?

Par for the course, there’s no shortage of boatmances and boat break-ups, straining the crew relationships. “Friends with benefits” and open relationships run rampant. But when discord among the crew disrupts performance, Captain Sandy is forced to step in and make some difficult decisions.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 premieres Monday, September 25 at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO BELOW DECK MED? DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE CREW MEMBER?