Sasha Velour Bringing ‘Big Reveal’ Live Show to Europe

This is the main event, are you ready? RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 winner Sasha Velour is touring the UK! The wig-reveal aficionado just announced dates for The Big Reveal Live Show! And it’s safe to say this isn’t about to be your average drag show.

Sasha takes Europe

Of course, Sasha is known for her thought-provoking and mind-bending performances. She also just landed a hosting gig on HBO’s critically acclaimed We’re Here. But even if your only exposure to her drag was from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9, that finale performance alone should have been enough to secure your lifetime membership to the Sasha Velour Fan Club. “So Emotional” by Whitney Houston will never be the same.

Sasha recently wrote a book (without a ghostwriter!) titled The Big Reveal, which she describes as a “living portrait of an artist and an art form, illuminating drag as a unique form of expression with a rich history.” She incorporated the themes of the book into a live show and has been touring it around the world ever since. Now, it’s the UK’s turn to witness it.

Described as an “immersive evening of drag, storytelling, and live art,” Sasha teased that she’s excited to take her show across the pond to her European fans. She said, “I always love touring the EU and the UK, and I can’t wait to bring this show over. It has lots of new work I’m proud of, and I can’t wait to show the audiences in Europe even more of myself and my drag!”

Tickets for the show are already on sale, so go ahead and bust open that piggy bank to secure your spot at the show. The tour dates are below.

29 October, 2023 – Manchester, UK (Bridgewater Hall)

30 October, 2023 – Cardiff, UK (New Theatre)

31 October, 2023 – Birmingham, UK (Symphony Hall)

2 November, 2023 – Brighton, UK (Brighton Dome)

5 November, 2023 – London, UK (The London Palladium)

7 November, 2023 – Glasgow, UK (SEC Armadillo)

8 November, 2023 – Newcastle, UK (Tyne Theatre)

