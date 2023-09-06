See Kim Kardashian in New American Horror Story Trailer

The promotional material for the upcoming season of American Horror Story has been extremely effective thus far. AHS has had something of a rocky track record over the years. But seeing Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts looking so ghostly certainly had fans intrigued.

In the first promo, The Kardashians star looked nothing like herself. It was shocking seeing her so pale, not to mention the platinum hair and unnaturally long eyelashes. However, a lot of the intrigue revolved around how well Kim could truly perform in the role.

Many commentators had their doubts. Kim isn’t an actor by trade after all. And while we won’t know how well she truly did until the series airs, the newest promo has given us a slight indication.

Who is Kim Kardashian in AHS?

The trailer follows Emma Roberts’ character who’s trying for a baby with her partner. But things start to go awry as she realizes she’s being followed. That’s when Kim shows up in the trailer, presumably as a friend to Emma’s character, saying, “You have a peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares.”

Emma Roberts’ character goes on to struggle with her career, attempting to win an Oscar and have her baby all at once. Her body begins changing. She attempts to pull a gray hair from her head but it simply extends with each pull. Kim and Emma’s characters look into a broken mirror with writing scrawled over it in what appears to be lipstick.

Reactions to the trailer were extremely positive, including regarding Kim. One commenter wrote, “I’m even excited for Kim.” Another viewer posited, “Gotta say, Kim’s face when acting has gotten better imo? Kinda excited to see how this turns out ngl.” In any case, it will be interesting to see Kim in her first major acting role.

