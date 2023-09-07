Big Brother Contestant Jared Fields Under Fire After Using Slur

Another year of offensive houseguests on Big Brother … how are we not surprised?

Just weeks after Season 25 contestant Luke Valentine was removed from the house following his use of the N-word, viewers are hoping for another boot. Jared Fields, 25, was seen on the live feeds calling his co-star, America Lopez, the R-word.

Rightfully so, fans were outraged at Jared’s choice of words, and many called for his expulsion. Luke, who was sent packing after saying the N-word, threw some shade at the network and reality series for their lack of action concerning Jared. “Enforcement of the code of conduct seems rather selective, doesn’t it?” he said on Instagram.

Despite CBS’ lack of acknowledgment, that isn’t stopping people from speaking out. Michelle Sie Whitten, president and CEO of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, has spoken out too.

Jared is in hot water

“At the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, we are grateful for the freedoms we have in the US – including freedom of speech,” Michelle told The Messenger. “We ALSO believe there are words that we are free to use, but as a society choose not to use because they are so directly tied to violence against a vulnerable population.”

Although disappointing, we can’t say we’re too surprised to hear Jared make another ignorant comment on camera. This is just one of many. Anyway, Michelle also shed light on how offensive language like Jared’s is harmful to people with Down Syndrome.

“Because of how the R-word and other derogatory and demeaning words hurt people with Down syndrome and others who are differently-abled, we must use these moments to advocate and educate,” she said.

“To this end, we sincerely hope that Jared Fields will reflect upon his words, educate himself regarding the many abilities that people with Down syndrome have. Better yet, we hope he has the chance to meet awesome people with Down syndrome.”

Since Jared has remained in power all week inside the Big Brother house, it’s safe to say he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. For now, keep an eye out on site for the next time we report on something outrageous he says.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JARED SHOULD BE REMOVED? HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT HIS COMMENTS SO FAR?