Erica Mena Accused of Biting Security, Lying to Police During Arrest

It’s a rough week to be Erica Mena. To be clear, no one is sympathizing with the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, but seriously, this has been a week for her. First, she made a fool of herself by calling Spice a racial slur during an on-camera disagreement. Then, she was fired from the VH1 show for her actions. Now, she’s landed in legal trouble after a late-night scuffle in the club. She got arrested, and the details surrounding her arrest are pretty shocking.

Erica’s wild arrest went down when she and a few friends were partying at a club in Atlanta. According to TMZ, security asked them to leave, and then all hell broke loose. Their video shows a chaotic scene. There were people yanking, swinging, screaming, and doing the most. It all went down while “Nice & Slow” by Usher played in the background. The police showed up and arrested Erica and a few of her friends. Their records paint a pretty nasty picture of what went down.

Erica gone wild

Allegedly, Erica was biting and kicking the security guards and didn’t stop swinging when the real police officers arrived. What makes this story even wilder is that Erica told the officers that she was pregnant. This was seemingly in an attempt to get off the hook. Obviously, that didn’t work. She isn’t pregnant and still wound up in the slammer.

Although Erica is on a much-needed time-out right now, her lawyer is pushing back. They’re trying to paint a different picture of what happened that night. In a statement, the lawyer said, “On behalf of Erica Mena (who is not pregnant), we will immediately start investigating the events of August 25, 2023. It is clear that this was an incident between citizens, private security and off-duty police officers that was not properly handled or de-escalated.”

The lawyer then proceeded to insinuate that the police officer assaulted Erica. They claimed that the officer used excessive force and that more details still need to be reviewed.

“We know this [was not properly handled] because the officer readily admits in his report that he punched a private citizen in the face 4 or 5 times and used unnecessary force against Erica as well,” the lawyer continued. “While Erica regrets some of the circumstances of that night, it is also important to understand the context and details of the incident so we will do our due diligence and review accordingly.”

We’ll be keeping an eye out for updates on Erica’s latest mess. You can watch her final few appearances on Love & Hip: Hop Atlanta on VH1, Tuesdays at 8/7c.

