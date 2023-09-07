Mike Shouhed Says Shahs of Sunset Producers ‘Manipulated’ the Cast

Reports continue to come out about just how bad networks and producers truly are. With cries from all over the US for reality TV workers to stand up for their rights, the horror stories become more plentiful.

Just two weeks ago, Mike Shouhed shared what viewers never saw on Shahs of Sunset. The show was canceled in 2021, reportedly due to Mike’s alleged domestic abuse. Even despite what Mike did or didn’t do, his account of production might have some value.

Mike appeared on Rachel Uchitel’s podcast, Miss Understood, to discuss his time on the show. This was the first time Mike spoke publicly since Shah’s of Sunset’s cancellation and boy did he have a lot to say.

Editors misrepresented Shahs of Sunset’s cast

Mike explained, “They [the producers] invested in us, so they knew that they could, in ways, manipulate us to do what they want. Because once the money started to get good, and you wanted that money to keep rolling in, all of a sudden, the producer—who was smiling and pulling you aside and talking to you—their words became more like Bible.”

He said he “started to lose sight of who [he] really was.” He claimed that treatment from producers “started to create animosity between [the cast].” Mike also explained that everyone started normal when the show began, but they amped up their personalities for the cameras. Over time, everyone became extremely bitter with each other.

They were creating manufactured drama that eventually felt real, then they were forced to continue to spend time together. That would put a strain on any group. Moreover, he accused editors of “getting notes from the network saying, ‘Hey, no, do that scene again, but I want them to look this way.’”

