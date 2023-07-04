Shahs of Sunset Alum Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Wonders if Kyle Richards’ Slimmed Figure Was Sign of ‘Cheating’

Can we not lose weight these days without being accused of shooting up diabetes drugs or unsavory actions? Here’s a little diddy about desperately trying to remain in a conversation that never involved you in the first place.

Shahs of Sunset alum Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi seems to have a thing for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. Golnesa has been up Kyle’s rear regarding her weight loss and attributing her shed pounds to Ozempic. But now since Kyle’s marriage is crumbling, GG has now decided Kyle lost the weight because she was cheating. Bless her damn heart.

GG tried …

Perhaps GG was bored and hanging out on social media yesterday when the news broke about Kyle and Mauricio Umansky. Page Six shared the post to their Instagram and GG hopped right on to comment.

GG alluded once again to Kyle’s weight loss, but it’s getting old. She also managed to tie it into Kyle’s recent family issues. GG wrote, “Any time a middle aged man starts going to the gym and taking care of himself, everybody assumes he’s cheating.”

She added, “Why wasn’t the same assumed here when Kyle started going to the gym (Ozempic) and looking all snack-a-licious all of the sudden.” What did Kyle do to GG in a past life that sparked this weird thing against her? Did Kyle shade GG once 20 years ago or something?

Perhaps since GG has never experienced a relationship over two years, much less 27, she has no concept of the “divorce diet.” It’s highly possible that Kyle lost her appetite with her marriage in peril. Along with working out and a healthy diet, of course.

Kyle and Mauricio have since released a statement and deny they are getting a divorce. They are still under the same roof but admit they endured a rough year. Stay tuned.

