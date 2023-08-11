Cancelled Bravo Shows That Should Get Another Chance

There has been more than one show that has gone past its prime on Bravo and almost been canceled. Over the years, the network has come up with some fantastic storyboard ideas, and some ideas that should have never gotten lift off into production. But after spending several years self-isolating, fans became reacquainted with shows that have been off the air for years. Some loyal followers are even beginning for just one more season. These cancelled Bravo shows didn’t get the chance to thrive when they first aired. But the time is ripe for a comeback.

Mexican Dynasties

Mexican Dynasties brought together some of the most formidable families from Mexico City, including the Allendes, the Bessudos, and the Madrazos. Bravo cameras documented the families’ relationships, businesses, and major arguments.

Back in 2020, the season finale ended with a cliffhanger, thanks to singer Adan Allende breaking, leaving his parents’ protection and moving in with his brother. When the series debuted in 2019, it was accompanied by Texicanas, which was also canceled. The network had hoped to diversify its content. Sadly, Jenny Allende confirmed on social media that Bravo had not renewed the series.

Southern Charm New Orleans

Southern Charm New Orleans was canceled after just two seasons and left viewers hanging. The group of friends really put it all on the line, as they had a few trials and tribulations during the sophomore season. Jeff Charleston and Reagan Charleston decided to get a divorce, and Tamica Lee, known as a workaholic, decided to turn over a new leaf and cut back. There was also Justin Reese, who seemed to try and keep his friends balanced. Justin had a serious conversation with his girlfriend, Kelsey Nichols, regarding where their relationship was going. She wanted marriage, but he seemed unsure.

Season 2 ended with Reagan marrying Reece Thomas while her ex, Jeff, dealt with his emotional outbursts. Tamica refused to act as a bridesmaid but was able to put her feelings aside after Reagan revealed she was expecting her first child. Viewers were invested in Jeff, as he seemed to be battling many demons that may have been triggered by his NFL head injuries.

Sadly, Bravo felt the show had no meat. The facts were that ratings declined over time, and the franchise could never match the popularity of Southern Charm. But we would still like to see how the cast is doing now.

Shahs of Sunset

This Bravo show about Iranian-Americans in Los Angeles was a series steeped in culture. Many Shahs of Sunset cast members immigrated to the United States during the war in Iran in the 1980s. The series introduced Reza Farahan, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Sammy Younai, Asa Soltan Rahmati, Mike Shouhed, and Mercedes Javid, all of whom were either Jewish or Muslim. The Persian way of life was on full display, as each character invited viewers into their lives and often explained multiple customs. Sadly, after nine seasons, the series was canceled after Mike was arrested on domestic violence charges.

The close group of friends was enjoyable to watch and garnered some unforgettable TV moments. While it is understandable that the network didn’t want to do business with Mike any longer, it came as a shock that the entire cast was axed. It was also reported that the show just became too expensive to make.

Euros of Hollywood

Euros of Hollywood was everything Bravo fans didn’t know they needed, as it showed Six Europeans moving to Los Angeles to chase their version of the American dream. The six cast members, Isabel Adrian, Bleona, the Madona of Albania, Massimo Dobrovic, Sascha Gerecht, Fawni, and Jannik Olander, all formed a tight relationship, but the show was short-lived.

Critics bashed the series, saying Bravo was trying to give everyone a reality TV show. While the cast’s grand aspirations were commendable, the show was a toast to just how shallow Angelenos can be. But even though the critics weren’t a fan, viewers would be okay with a second season to see where they are now.

Gallery Girls

In 2012, Bravo brought out Gallery Girls, which fans rewatched during the worldwide pandemic and fell in love with all over again. According to Bravo, the docu-series followed “seven dynamic and ambitious young women in New York City who tackle the cutthroat environment of the art world while vying for their dream job.” Who didn’t want to watch the real-life Charlotte Yorks duke it out? Cause we sure did. Even though the show only lasted one season, it became a cult favorite.

Cameras followed Chantal Chadwick, Kerri Lisa, Liz Margulies, Angela Pham, Amy Poliakoff, Claudia Martinez Reardon, and Maggie Schaffer as they mostly worked unpaid internships, all while running from one gallery opening to another. With the art world ever-changing, it would be great to see the women back on our screen for a second take at their dream jobs.

