Bombshell Moments from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 Premiere

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returned to Bravo on Tuesday, September 5, with a jaw-dropping premiere episode. The new season began with the women settling back into daily life after their friend and former co-star, Jen Shah, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for wire fraud. The Tuesday RHOSLC episode was refreshing and fun, a much-needed shift for the show. There was less legal talk and more petty arguments. Thank God! In case you missed it, here are all the bombshell moments from the RHOSLC Season 4 premiere.

The Bermuda Phone Call?

The first scene of the episode showed footage from a May 2023 trip to Bermuda. Cameras followed a panicked Heather Gay talking to someone on the phone. The Bad Mormon author said a number of things that piqued fans’ interest, including “How could she do this to us?” and “How did we all fall for it?”

Unfortunately, we didn’t get any insight on who Heather was talking about because the show then transitioned to four months prior to the trip, when filming first began. We have sooo many questions! Guess we’ll have to wait to see how the season unfolds.

Meredith and Whitney’s Bathtub Drama

There have been countless silly fights on the Real Housewives but Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose‘s bathtub drama might take the cake.

In the September 5 episode, Meredith revealed she was upset with Whitney after reading the skincare founder’s February 2023 interview with the New York Post. In the article, Whitney shared her thoughts on Meredith and her husband taking a bath together. The Bravo star wasn’t so fond of the idea, telling the outlet, “Personally, it creeps me out to get into a bubble bath with someone else. Like to me, a bath is for me.”

Meredith took issue with Whitney’s statement, telling Heather she felt like Whitney was calling her “dirty and creepy.” The whole thing was so over the top that even Heather had trouble deciphering if Meredith was joking or actually upset about the whole ordeal.

Later in the episode, Meredith confronted Whitney about the infamous New York Post article. Whitney defended her comments, insisting it was just a joke but Meredith wasn’t having it. She responded by delivering the iconic line, “No, it was a dig on my marriage and a dig on my bathtub.”

Monica Was a Federal Government Witness

New Salt Lake Housewife Monica Garcia came ready to spill all the tea on Jen Shah. In the episode, the entrepreneur revealed she made a call to a “friend in the Secret Service” after getting some weird vibes from Jen. Monica said her friend instructed her to “Get the f*** away from Jen Shah.”

Two months after the phone call, Jen was arrested. The 38-year-old also shared that she became a witness to the federal government during Jen’s trial.

Monica Teases Dark Secrets

Something tells us Monica will be a great addition to the Real Housewives franchise. Shortly after sharing new details about Jen’s arrest, Monica teased that she knows “dark secrets” about other cast members.

“It is so crazy hearing them portray these perfect lives,” she said in a confessional. “We’ve all heard things about each other thanks to Jen. I’m trying to walk this fine line of being open-minded and non-judgmental even though all their dark secrets are very heavy on my mind.”

Um…WHAT?

Mary’s Rage Texts to Lisa

Tuesday’s episode saw the return of former Housewife Mary Cosby. As usual, Mary had fans laughing with her blunt remarks and no bulls*** attitude. Mary’s most memorable moment from the episode came when Lisa Barlow shared the last text messages Mary had sent her.

The texts were iconic. Mary hurled a number of insults at her former co-star, including calling her “the biggest liar in Utah” and saying Lisa reminded her of a witch. Ouch.

Lisa and Meredith Make Lunch Plans?

All Real Housewives fans remember where they were when they first watched Lisa’s Season 2 hot mic moment. Lisa made some regrettable statements about Meredith that caused a huge rift in the friendship. After Lisa made several (unsuccessful) attempts to repair things with Meredith, fans began to think there would never be resolution between the two women.

But in the Season 4 premiere, Meredith shocked fans when she approached Lisa and asked to schedule a time to discuss their issues. Wow! We didn’t see that coming.

