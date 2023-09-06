Lisa Barlow Says Monica Garcia Has the ‘Darkest Secrets’ in RHOSLC

Well, ladies and gents, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is officially back on our TV screens, and we couldn’t be happier. This group of ladies is always refreshing to watch (well, most of them) because their drama is so intense yet so petty at the same time. What more could you ask for on one of these shows?

The Season 4 premiere kicked off last night, and of course, everybody shined in their own right. However, Monica Garcia’s revelation that she was a witness in Jen Shah’s case was absolutely shocking. If she’s spilling tea like this during the premiere, can you imagine what more we will get throughout the season?

What’s tea between Lisa and Monica?

Throughout the episode, Monica kept dropping bombs left and right for the viewers. Not only did she reveal that Jen allegedly tried to get her to sign over some shady documents in her name, but she also revealed she has dirt on every one of the ladies, thanks to our prison bae.

During a recent Watch What Happens Live episode, Lisa Barlow seemingly agreed with Monica’s statement while playing a game of “Truth of Drink!”

While playing, the shady spinner asked Lisa some tough questions about her co-stars. In addition to saying she barely trusts Meredith Marks right now, she co-signed Monica’s comments by affirming she likely does have the “darkest secrets” about her new co-stars. Or does she mean that Monica is keeping the “darkest secrets” about herself?

But at this point, can we really trust anything Jen says? I mean, she doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to being honest. Just look at her current place of residency for the next six years.

In the meantime, we’re eager to see how the rookie Housewife will play with vets Lisa and Heather Gay. Based on the premiere, their future doesn’t look too bright.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF MONICA’S REVALATION? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LISA’S STATEMENTS?