The Osbournes To Reunite With Relaunched Podcast

The Osbournes are back! Well, sort of. The family has reunited for the second season of their podcast, aptly titled The Osbournes. Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon Osbourne, son Jack Osbourne, and daughter Kelly Osbourne have come together after a five-year break.

The Osbournes are back, baby

Jack announced the news in an Instagram post. “5 years later and the gang’s all here! The Osbourne Family is back together for a brand new podcast filled with laughter, stories, and good vibes. @theosbournespodcast dropping September 12th,” the caption read. “Follow the bio link to subscribe to our YouTube so you don’t miss a minute of the madness #theosbournespodcast.” A video showed the group hard at work filming their podcast.

The official Instagram page for the podcast announced that the series would “dive into the worlds of celebrity, true crime, rock and roll, culture.” Sounds interesting.

Oh, the things you will learn

A teaser for the podcast had the family discussing sex cults in Los Angeles. As one does. “Have you ever been invited to a satanic sex cult?” Jack asked Ozzy. Ozzy replied, “Never.”

Jack added, “I’ve never f*cking seen one. Have you, Kelly?”

She responded, “I’ve never even been invited to a sex party, let alone a satanic one.”

As for this next topic that the family discussed, I’m going to need a minute. I’m an animal lover, and this is gross. The Osbournes mentioned someone “masturbating on the cat while he was strangling it.” NOT OKAY. “This guy is like … the Dahmer of animals,” Jack stated.

In a teaser of the first episode, Ozzy asked his son what he’s been up to “for five years.” Sharon exclaimed, “Making babies!”

During another segment, Ozzy announced, “Sharon has cursed off plastic surgery forever.” Kelly replied, “Lies!

“I thought you had a two- or three-year, like tune-up. It’s like your car. Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune-up,” Jack stated. This family can talk about anything.

The family’s hit television show, The Osbournes, ran for four seasons. It ended in 2005. Some major moments in the family’s life were filmed for the wildly successful show. In 2002, Sharon battled colorectal cancer. In 2003, Ozzy was involved in an ATV accident. His injuries were almost fatal.

TELL US – WILL YOU LISTEN TO THE OSBOURNES PODCAST? DID YOU EVER WATCH THE SHOW?