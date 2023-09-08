Jack Osbourne Opens up About MS During Special Forces Journey

Jack Osbourne rose to fame thanks to a little MTV show called The Osbournes. The show chronicled the lives of former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon Osbourne, their son Jack, and their daughter, Kelly Osbourne. The show ended its run way back in 2005. But the image of Sharon launching a ham into a neighbor’s yard will live on.

But now the family is back with their podcast, The Osbournes. The project took a five-year hiatus.

Jack will also be back on our television screens in the Fox show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Tom Sandoval signed on, as did Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa, Savannah Chrisley, and more. But Jack revealed how his multiple sclerosis affected his time on the show. The Messenger has the scoop.

Jack stayed strong

In 2012, Jack was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. MS is an autoimmune disease. This condition may cause problems with the way that the brain communicates with the rest of the body. Jack, who has the “most mild form” of the disease, hasn’t experienced “any overly significant” symptoms since his diagnosis.

“The MS didn’t really present any issues during Special Forces. It was not a problem,” Jack shared. “Most days I kind of forget — it’s even a positive part of my life, to be honest with you. I know it’s not the case for everyone, but I just kind of count my blessings,” he added.

Jack bonded with two of his co-stars on the series: JoJo and former Olympic skier Bode Miller. “JoJo Siwa was an absolute beast. I said this to her — if my daughters end up being half the woman you are, I would be proud. She is a really amazing, amazing woman,” Jack said.

He admitted, “I didn’t know what to expect going in because you see her as like a YouTube kid and on Dance Moms. But she was tough as nails and was just a pleasant surprise.”

Jack has four daughters. He shares three daughters with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly: Pearl, Andy, and Minnie. Jack and his fiancée Aree Gearhart are parents to daughter Maple.

You can catch Jack in action when Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test premieres on Sept. 25 at 9/8c on Fox.

TELL US – ARE YOU IMPRESSED THAT JACK IS COMPETING IN SPECIAL FORCES? ARE YOU GOING TO LISTEN TO THE OSBOURNES PODCAST?