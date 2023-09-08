Alexis Bellino Reunites With Ex Jim After Ending Engagement With Drew Bohn

Re-evaluating her priorities? It was just this week that Alexis Bellino announced her split from her fiancé Andrew “Drew” Bohn. Without giving further explanation, the former Real Housewives of Orange County alum told her followers on September 5 that she and Drew “lovingly” parted ways.

Questions quickly arose as to what could be next for Alexis. She tragically lost her mother, Penelope, a month prior after the latter lost her battle to an “undiagnosed illness.” Perhaps matters of the heart are not her priority right now, and so soon after her three-year engagement with Drew ended. But a sweet snap with her ex-husband Jim Bellino got the rumor mill swirling again.

Jim was there for Alexis “100 percent” after her mother died

Alexis shared a series of family photos of her three kids on their first day of school. Jim was present in the snap that included the RHOC alum and their son James, 17, along with 16-year-old twins Mackenna and Miles.

“Traditional back to school pic… better late than never. I HAVE A SENIOR??????!!!!!!!! How’d that happen??? Forgive my [misspelling] of Sophomore … My mom died [six] days before I made those signs so my mind definitely wasn’t clear. Still isn’t,” Alexis wrote to caption the photos.

Alexis knows the optics of the photos could have fans speculating about a reconciliation, she immediately addressed whether she was “getting back together” with her ex-husband.

Just friends

Jim and Alexis were married from April 2005 to August 2018. Their relationship was on display during Seasons 5-8 of the Real Housewives of Orange County. As for a potential do-over in 2023, the mother of three said there is no chance.

“And no, Jim and I are not getting back together. Let me stop the rumor before it starts. But this man has been here [100 percent] during this darkest, gut-wrenching month of losing my mom,” Alexis added.

Fans gave Alexis and Jim praise for co-parenting so well. And it’s nice to know that he is giving Alexis support during this emotionally trying time.

