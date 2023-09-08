Meredith Marks Responds To Whitney Rose’s Rented Homes Shade

Meredith Marks is coming for Whitney Rose after she commented about her bathtub AND rented houses.

In case you still need to catch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 premiere, let me fill you in quickly. Whitney and Meredith are off to a very rocky start after some petty shade.

Following a scene during Season 3 that featured Meredith and Seth Marks sharing a bath, the Wild Rose Beauty founder shaded the couple by implying they were dirty. And as you can imagine, that didn’t sit too well with Meredith.

Additionally, Whitney made a shady comment regarding Meredith and Seth’s rental history over the last several years. Even though Whit said it in jest, we feel she may be the only one laughing.

Meredith isn’t here for Whitney’s statements

In an interview with Today, Meredith addressed Whitney’s statements, and I believe she spoke on behalf of many people who feel the same way.

“I don’t care. What’s wrong with that?” she said. “So what? I rent luxury homes and live a beautiful life, so great.”

Hey, she has a beautiful point. I would love to float around Utah in million-dollar homes with a perfect snowy mountain backdrop. And the truth is … who really cares? Many Real Housewives have rented before, like Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Sutton Stracke on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and so many others.

In our eyes, Meredith is just as fabulous … rental or not. However, we’ll take it if you ever want to invite us over for smores, skiing, and a play date with Teddy.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues Tuesdays at 9/8c.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF WHITNEY’S COMMENTS ABOUT MEREDITH RENTING HOMES? DO YOU THINK HER COMMENT WAS OUT OF TOUCH?