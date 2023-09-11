Tamra Judge Teases ‘Epic’ Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast filmed the Season 17 reunion on September 7. Already? I feel like the season just started. Brace yourselves for an onslaught in the media of updates and teasers from the taping.

Housewife Tamra Judge posted that the season’s remaining episodes will be “epic.” The show’s host and executive producer Andy Cohen gushed about on-set drama and the cast’s fabulous outfits. Meanwhile, cast members Shannon Beador and Emily Simpson posted pics of their preparations and their resulting glamorous looks.

While waiting for taping to begin, Andy shared details of some behind-the-scenes drama on Snapchat. Tamra, seated next to him, jumped on the opportunity to take a swipe at Jennifer Pedranti’s boyfriend Ryan Boyajian.

Killing time before the cameras roll

“Tamra has accused me of SnapChatting d*ck pics,” Andy posted. “That’s what’s happened at this reunion. I mean, how am I in this?”

“Because I know that you have Snapchatted a d*ck pic or two in your life,” Tamra responded. As RHOC fans know, a d*ck pic Ryan sent was a recurring topic throughout the season. Tamra, being Tamra, can’t let it be forgotten that she thinks Ryan is a low-life and a cheater.

Someone’s copying Teresa’s look (and it’s not Melissa)

From dick pics to Teresa’s name being brought up.. they still filming #RHOC pic.twitter.com/Xt40hj7vYP — MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) September 8, 2023 (Twitter.com/MarTEAnis with Eddy)

In a second clip, Andy commented on the ladies’ hairstyles: “The women on my left all have super straight hair. The women on my right all have super curly hair … pageant hair. And there’s someone here who has, like, 18 pounds of hair on top of their head.”

“Teresa [Guidice] hair,” Tamra agreed, referring to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star. What? Someone’s “copying” Teresa and it’s not her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga?

“There’s a person here who looks like a person from another franchise,” Heather Dubrow added.

When Andy asked if she was referring to a “Jersey housewife,” Heather clarified that she was actually referring to a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member. Is there beef between Heather and crossover “friend of” Taylor Armstrong that I don’t know about?

Or perhaps Heather’s talking about Shannon, since Andy explained to Tamra, “The woman next to you.” See the seating chart posted above. It remains to be seen.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK WILL BE THE MAIN TOPIC(S) OF CONVERSATION AT THE REUNION? DO YOU THINK TAMRA WILL EVER STOP DIGGING AT JEN’S BOYFRIEND RYAN?