Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Full Cast and Dance Partners Revealed

The full cast for Dancing with the Stars Season 32 was revealed on this morning’s (September 13, 2023) edition of Good Morning America. It includes reality stars such as Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson, both of whom had already been announced, as well as Too Hot To Handle alum Harry Jowsey, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Comedian Matt Walsh, football player Adrian Peterson, actress Alyson Hannigan, and actor Barry Williams are also among the cast. Here’s the full list of famous faces of who will be stepping onto the dancefloor for DWTS Season 32, along with their professional dance partners.

Who is in the cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 32?

Matt Walsh, partnered with Koko

Adrian Peterson, partnered with Britt

Alyson Hannigan, partnered with Sasha

Ariana Madix, partnered with Pasha

Barry Williams, partnered with Peta

Charity Lawson, partnered with Artem

Harry Jowsey, partnered with Rylee

Jamie Lynn Spears, partnered with Alan

Jason Mraz, partnered with Daniella

Lele Pons, partnered with Brandon

Mauricio Umansky, partnered with Emma

Mira Sorvino, partnered with Gleb

Tyson Beckford, partnered with Jenna

Xochitl Gomez, partnered with Val

It’s certainly an interesting lineup! There are plenty of familiar faces for fans of reality TV, as well as acting legends, award winners, and one of the world’s most beautiful men. Exactly how they will all fare in the world of ballroom dancing remains to be seen, but it’s sure to be entertaining. Is Emma Slater single, by the way? Asking for Kyle Richards a friend.

Dancing with the Stars Season 39 premieres Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC, streaming live on Disney Plus, and available next day on Hulu.

TELL US – WHO ARE YOU ROOTING FOR THIS SEASON ON DANCING WITH THE STARS? COULD A REALITY STAR TAKE IT HOME? ARE THESE THE RIGHT PARTNERSHIPS?