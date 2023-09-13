Southern Charm Cast Reflect on Kathryn Dennis Leaving the Show

Southern Charm Season 9 will be the first since the show premiered that will not feature Kathryn Dennis. The outspoken Southern Belle was an OG member and has lived out nearly a decade of her life on camera. That decade, of course, included her relationship with Thomas Ravenel, bringing their two children Kensie, nine, and Saint, seven, into the world, and all the drama that played out in between.

Kathryn fought often with her female castmates and sought solace and friendship with the guys. She was made for reality TV it seems. However, her personal life may have taken a hit because of it. She lost custody earlier this year after failing multiple drug tests.

Now, with the Season 9 premiere happening this week, Kathryn’s former co-stars are speaking about how her exit could be a net positive.

Shep thinks leaving “might be best for her”

Shep Rose and Olivia Flowers gave their opinions to The Messenger in a recent event in Charleston.

“I think it might be best for her,” Shep said. “I mean, it’s been well-documented how many hurdles she’s had to overcome personally and externally as well, and with kids, I can’t pretend to know how impactful that is to your life, or hurtful it is that you can’t see them and things like that. So some things you’ve got to place more importance on. I think she did, and I’m proud of her for that.”

Olivia also spoke of Kathryn’s need to prioritize her children. She then credited the mother of two for helping her transition into reality TV.

“I do still keep up with her every once in a while. I think I always will,” Olivia explained. “She was like a big sister coming into this. It does give her more time to focus on what’s important to her right now.”

Olivia also suggested there could be a comeback moment for Kathryn. She added, “and I know she’s an icon here, she’s an OG, she’s very missed. But I think taking priority of things that are important right now, hopefully we’ll see her again. I don’t see why not.”

Southern Charm Season 9 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9/8c on Bravo.

