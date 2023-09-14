Dancing With the Stars Viewers Not Happy as Cast Member’s Domestic Abuse Arrest Resurfaces

The cast for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars was just announced, and there is already controversy. The cast was certainly eclectic. Actress Mira Sorvino and singer Jason Mraz are ready to cha-cha. Also, along for the ride are The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson and Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules.

But NFL player Adrian Peterson’s name angered some DWTS viewers. And with good reason. The U.S. Sun has all the details.

Adrian’s questionable past

In 2014, Adrian was charged with “reckless or negligent injury to a child in Texas” back in 2014. E! News reported that he “used a switch to spank” his son, who was only four years old. This incident left cuts and bruises on the victim. Adrian pleaded no contest to a charge of misdemeanor reckless assault.

He was fined $4,000 and performed 80 hours of community service. He was given two years probation, and the NFL suspended him for a year.

According to NBC News, Adrian was arrested in 2022 for a domestic abuse incident. The incident, which involved Adrian’s wife, Ashley Peterson, took place on a plane that was leaving LAX.

An NFL news release stated, “The plane had left the gate but was forced to return due to an alleged verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim, airport police said.” A rep for the couple told NBC News that Ashley sustained a cut on her finger and that there was also a verbal argument.

While everyone else stayed on the flight, Adrian was taken into custody. Ashley declined to press charges, and he was released on a $50,000 bond the very same day.

The DWTS fans are not happy

Because of these disturbing incidents, fans shared their anger on Reddit. The person who started the thread posted, “The disappointment is REAL. I can’t believe the show would openly cast a child abuser. This is so disgusting.”

Another user wrote, “I’m sure there were other athletes that would have done DWTS. Why a child abuser DWTS?” I mean, it’s not like athletes are an endangered species.

A follower added, “Britt [Stewart] didn’t deserve this. The work she did last season was incredible. And now she gets stuck with him? He never should have been cast to begin with.”

Finally, a football fan chimed in. “I’m disgusted. I’m a major Vikings fan and was furious at everyone defending him at the time. I know they like to include a controversial person, but this is not a good look,” the user wrote.

DWTS made a big mistake with casting Adrian. Hopefully he is eliminated quickly.

Dancing with the Stars Season 39 premieres Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC, streaming live on Disney Plus, and available next day on Hulu.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233.

TELL US – SHOULD ADRIAN HAVE BEEN CAST ON DWTS? SHOULD HE BE REMOVED FROM THE SHOW?