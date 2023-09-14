Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie Splits From Fiancé Alex Manos

Welp, the rumors were true. Kyle Richards’ daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, has broken up with her fiancé Alex Manos.

The news comes just a few weeks after eagle-eyed fans spotted her vacationing without her engagement ring. Her man also hadn’t been on her Instagram since Christmas 2022. That was more than enough fuel to get the rumors going. Now, according to a report from The Messenger, the Buying Beverly Hills star has officially called off the engagement.

The wedding is off

It’s hard to believe, but Farrah and Alex got engaged nearly two years ago after three years of dating! The two got engaged in November 2021, right before Paris Hilton’s highly publicized wedding. They decided to keep things under wraps to avoid detracting from Paris’ big day (as if they could).

Here we are in 2023, and Farrah and Alex had yet to make any progress towards planning the wedding. In April, she admitted that she was “taking her time” with the process, but it seems time’s up on the relationship altogether. So, what happened?

According to sources close to the couple, their dynamic shifted over the last few years. That does tend to happen in relationships after a few years, but it sounds like their dynamic was going in a negative direction.

“She waited a long time for the engagement,” an insider explained, “and the dynamic of their relationship had changed.”

So, they might have grown apart before even getting engaged. What a mess. Luckily, a source close to Farrah said this will all play out on the next season of Buying Beverly Hills.

Of course, Farrah’s breakup news comes amid rumors of her mom and stepdad, Mauricio Umansky, having their own marital problems. Kyle said this had been a “rough year” for them — apparently, that sentiment also applied to Farrah.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR THAT FARRAH AND ALEX CALLED OFF THEIR ENGAGEMENT? WILL YOU BE WATCHING THE NEXT SEASON OF BUYING BEVERLY HILLS?