Captain Lee Defends Carl Radke Against Cheating Rumors

Captain Lee Rosbach has become an unlikely spokesperson for Carl Radke since the Summer House star abruptly split with Lindsay Hubbard. Perhaps most didn’t know about Lee’s friendship with Carl, who shares a tragic family history with addiction.

So it’s been somewhat curious to have the former Below Deck star coming out in support of Carl, who is currently reality TV star public enemy number one. After Tom Sandoval of course.

Captain Lee received Carl’s apology letter

Luckily for Carl, the person in his corner has a new platform to defend him. On the September 13 episode of Salty With Captain Lee podcast, Captain Lee denied any veracity of rumors that the former Loverboy VP cheated on Lindsay.

“Carl and I have had a conversation about this. I am not at liberty to discuss any of that conversation but he is as devastated as anyone I’ve ever seen. One thing that amazed me is the interest in this,” Lee said of the shock split.

Captain Lee revealed that he was one of the recipients of Carl’s apology letter to his wedding guests.

“The thing that bothers me about Carl and Lindsay is that they are scrutinized so much that they are not allowed to deal with their issues one-on-one together. I am sure it bothers Carl,” he said. “I received an email from Carl and Lindsay today saying, ‘You have until the 13th [of September] to cancel your rooms for a full refund.’ Is it an ideal situation? Hell no.”

Captain Lee concluded that cancelling such a “very high-profile wedding” that was “to be broadcast on Bravo” will not have a “graceful” ending.

Addressing the rumors

Podcast co-host Sam DeCavalcanti then listed some of the rumors that came up since the split. Lee did a “spit take” in response to the one about a pregnant mistress. Rumor discredited, then?

Finally, Lee suggested that the public needs to back away and let the former Summer House golden couple deal with their issues privately.

“Everyone that thinks it is a one-sided thing or they know everything there is to know. Only two people who know what is going on are Carl and Lindsay,” Lee concluded.

