Jesse Metcalfe’s Sassy Response to Sharna Burgess’ DWTS Putdown

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess launched her new podcast, Oldish, with some inside tea about the show. She discussed not being asked back for Season 32. Sharna decided to sit out last season because she wanted to spend time with her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, and their new baby.

But she mentioned some reasons why she might not have been asked back. One was her shocking Mirrorball win with Bobby Bones. And another was a “really difficult” partner on DWTS. This unfortunate pairing would have been in 2020 after Sharna returned to the show. She didn’t name any names, but it was pretty easy to connect the dots.

Jesse fired back

Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe didn’t waste any time clapping back at Sharna. His rep told Page Six, “If she is referring to a time where our client Jesse Metcalfe worked with Ms. Burgess four years ago, the only recollection was that they didn’t get along. Vague insinuations are not only reckless but also irrelevant.”

Jesse’s rep also slammed Sharna as “highly unprofessional” for making “insinuations just to promote the first episode of her podcast.” I guess the actor was quite upset about his former dance partner’s remarks.

During the podcast, Sharna shared how challenging the partnership was. “I wasn’t able to be in the room alone with him after the first couple of weeks because of things that happened. And so that was rocky, and we were eliminated very quickly,” Sharna explained.

Usually, any feuding behind the scenes isn’t commented on by the dance pros directly. So, this must have been very tumultuous. I hope that Sharna sharing this secret doesn’t hurt her chances of returning to DWTS in the future.

You can catch the new crop of contestants in action when Dancing with the Stars Season 32 premieres Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC, streaming live on Disney Plus, and available next day on Hulu.

