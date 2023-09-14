Dancing With the Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Not Asked To Return for Season 32

When the cast for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars was finally announced, fans were excited about the ballroom pairings. Ahead of the cast announcement, several pros shared that they were sitting out this season. Both Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson recently had children and wanted to spend time with their families.

Louis Van Amstel signed on for last season after a 10-year hiatus. He announced that he wasn’t competing on Season 32 but hoped to return next season. And longtime pros Mark Ballas and Cheryl Burke both retired from the show. But one fan favorite DWTS pro wasn’t invited back, which has fans shaking their heads.

Sharna didn’t get an invite to the ballroom

Sharna Burgess revealed on her new podcast, Oldish, that she wasn’t invited to return for Season 32. Her co-hosts are her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, and their buddy Randy Spelling. As you may recall, Sharna and Brian danced together during Season 30. She didn’t compete on Season 31 because she wanted to spend time with their baby.

“It got to the week of everyone getting their phone calls. And I know when everyone is getting their phone calls because we’re all talking,” Sharna explained. “They say don’t tell anymore, but everyone tells each other. I realized when all those spots were filled that I didn’t get the call.”

The longtime pro continued, “I didn’t get any phone call at this point. I didn’t get confirmed whether I was on or off. I just knew because of other people. And that was really hard,” she added.

While Sharna had a strange feeling that she wasn’t going to be invited back, Brian was convinced that DWTS would call. Sharna added, “Because I wasn’t expecting it, it was tough.”

Although, Sharna might have had a hint. She categorized the last five seasons of DWTS as “rocky.” She felt that her controversial Mirrorball win with Bobby Bones and the switch up of executive producers could be contributing factors to not being asked back.

I’m shocked that Sharna wasn’t asked back for Season 32. Let’s hope that the fan outcry brings her back next season.

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 premieres Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC, streaming live on Disney Plus, and available next day on Hulu.

