Taylor Ann Green Claims Craig Conover’s Girlfriend ‘Cheated’

Southern Charm is back with a bang, and tensions are high between Craig Conover and Taylor Ann Green. Of course, many fans saw the tension coming, what with Shep Rose cheating on Taylor multiple times. With Craig and Shep’s friendship, of course Taylor was going to get confrontational.

Things got so heated that Taylor even accused Craig’s girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, of cheating on him. The last time Craig and Page fielded cheating allegations, the shoe was on the other foot. Craig hooked up with an ex-girlfriend in 2021, just before filming Season 8.

The timing had many confused, but Craig later clarified that he and Paige weren’t exclusive when he had his little fling. Moreover, and more importantly, Paige was aware of what happened by the time they officially got together. So, with Paige and Craig’s relationship going so well, he didn’t take kindly to Taylor’s comments.

What led to Taylor’s accusation?

On the September 14 episode, Taylor kicked off the confrontation. She said, “I will say, from my perspective, the way that you approached our breakup was really shitty. We used to be friends. I haven’t heard from you. You didn’t even talk to me.” She pointed out that even Madison LeCroy texted her after the split, but Craig never checked in.

She then alleged that Craig had laughed about Shep’s cheating. Craig claimed he attempted to stop Shep from cheating in one particular instance, but Taylor wouldn’t believe him. “You weren’t there the night he did it,” he shouted. “I threw him through a f*cking wall. Screw you … I didn’t cheat on you my f*cking friend did.”

That’s when Taylor said, “What about your girl cheated on you?” Craig just laughed before saying, “You’re embarrassing yourself.” And with that, he left.

Southern Charm Season 9 continues Thursdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THERE’S ANY TRUTH TO THE IDEA THAT PAIGE CHEATED ON CRAIG? IS TAYLOR PROJECTING?