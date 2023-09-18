Alexis Bellino Takes Therapist’s Advice After Split

Alexis Bellino is taking care of herself now. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star had a very difficult couple of months. She lost her beloved mother, Penelope, in August from an “undiagnosed illness.”

The following month, she split with her fiancé of three years, Andrew “Drew” Bohn. Alexis accepted his proposal in December 2020, but the former couple decided to part ways for undisclosed reasons. Though, according to the RHOC alum’s official statement, they ended their relationship amicably.

Now it seems, Alexis is embracing the single life. The mother of three is putting herself first, thanks to some solid advice from her therapist.

Now is a “me moment” for Alexis

@therealalexisbellino Hopefully I can learn Bohemian Rhapsody like my kids but I first need to master Mary Had a Little Lamb. babysteps. ??? ♬ original sound – Alexis

Alexis filmed a TikTok to update fans on her exciting new venture. The reality TV star started taking piano lessons. Addressing her fans from inside her home, Alexis looks fresh, positive, and upbeat.

“Tonight is my first piano lesson,” she revealed. “Because my therapist said, ‘Make this about you now. You’ve always given and given. to everybody. Your kids are now older. You’re available to do things for you.'”

As she panned the camera to the side, a glossy grand piano came into view with a set of lesson books on the stand.

“So I’m all set up,” Alexis continued. “I’ve done some flower arrangements around the house because that makes me happy and I used to do that. I’m going to take piano lessons. I’m going to learn a foreign language.”

The benefits of therapy

Alexis continued to hail the benefits of speaking to a mental health professional. “So I think therapy is like what we all need. We all need to be in therapy. For everything. It’s a me moment. It’s my time to be worried about me.”

“So, thank you guys for following this journey with me,” she said to her fans. “And you’ll be the first to hear Mary Had a Little Lamb from me on the piano.”

Stay tuned for Alexis’ rendition of the familiar nursery rhyme. It’s certainly commendable that she is taking this time to work on herself and try new things.

Catch the Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF ALEXIS’ PLAN TO PUT HERSELF FIRST? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HER CHOICE OF ACTIVITIES?