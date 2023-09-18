Britney Spears Upset With Sister Competing on Dancing With the Stars

Britney Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, ventured back into the world of television. She had a very brief stint on Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. And now she is competing on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. Spoiler alert: her big sister isn’t happy.

Jamie Lynn was paired with pro Alan Bersten. “He’s been wonderful. My family got to meet him. Wouldn’t rather do it with anyone else,” she said. Her partner praised her as “hardworking” and “dedicated.” Jamie Lynn shared that her 15-year-old daughter, Maddie, convinced her to give the DWTS ballroom a shot.

“I don’t know if one could ever be 100% ready to take on something this big. I didn’t realize what a commitment it is, but it definitely is. I’m ready to challenge myself,” Jamie Lynn said.

Don’t count on Britney’s vote

However, one person isn’t rooting for Jamie Lynn. Britney wasn’t enthused about her sister’s career update. Entertainment Tonight has all the details.

“Britney isn’t thrilled about Jamie Lynn doing Dancing with the Stars,” a source claimed. “She feels like it’s bad timing, especially with the current situation she’s dealing with in her split with Sam [Asghari.]” Sam filed for divorce from Britney after one year of wedded bliss.

The insider continued, “She feels continuously disappointed by her family, and it definitely stings. She doesn’t plan to watch Jamie Lynn on the show, and their relationship is strained.” Ouch!

Britney struggled to end her conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears. And Jamie Lynn was criticized for not defending Britney. That whole situation was a legal and emotional mess.

And now Jamie Lynn will dance to help others. “I have this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work, so I figured I’ll do this and I will donate my weekly salary to SAG, WGA,” she explained. “Just give back to them at a time where they can’t even give to themselves.”

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

