Britney Spears’ Sister Joins Dancing With the Stars

Britney Spears’ sister has been doing the most to re-enter the good graces of much of the public who was skeptical of her intentions throughout the battle for Britney’s freedom from her conservatorship. Although her status as “star” is extremely debatable in the year 2023, Jamie Lynn Spears has signed on to yet another show meant for celebs.

Jamie Lynn only made it two days before quitting Special Forces: The Ultimate Test earlier this year. However, it looks like she’s decided to try her hands (and feet) at another reality competition show. She appeared on Good Morning America today to announce that she’s joined Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

Jamie Lynn says she’s ready for a challenge and is giving back

@gma Are you ready?! Jamie Lynn Spears is joining this season of @Dancing with the Stars #DWTS and teaming up with Alan Bersten as her partner! Tune in tomorrow when we reveal the full cast LIVE on “GMA.” #DWTS #DancingOnGMA ♬ original sound – Good Morning America

Jamie Lynn announced that she joined the list of DWTS contestants that so far only contains two other people: Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson (and maybe Mauricio Umansky), though the rest are set to be revealed tomorrow. JL says she’s all in.

“I don’t know if one could ever be 100% ready to take on something this big. I didn’t realize what a commitment it is, but it definitely is. I’m ready to challenge myself.”

Most would assume that the paycheck was a huge draw for JL, but she claims that she’ll be donating her salary “while everybody in my [her] community is on strike.”

“I have this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work, so I figured I’ll do this and I will donate my weekly salary to SAG, WGA. Just give back to them at a time where they can’t even give to themselves.” So, it’s just for the clout.

Jamie Lynn’s partner is Alan Bersten

@officialdwts The first pairing of the #DWTS season has been revealed: Jamie Lynn Spears and @Alan are ready to enter the ballroom! ? Make sure to watch @Good Morning America tomorrow to meet the rest of the stars and their partners! ♬ original sound – Dancing with the Stars #DWTS

Dance pro Alan Bersten and Jamie Lynn have already been practicing, and he said the two “get along so well,” rehearsal has been going “great,” and JL is “so hard-working and so dedicated … and so much fun.”

Jamie Lynn only had nice words about Alan as well. “He’s been wonderful. My family got to meet him. Wouldn’t rather do it with anyone else.”

Jamie Lynn’s daughter motivated her

Jamie Lynn says her 15-year-old daughter Maddie was who really urged her to sign on to compete in the ballroom. And then for good measure, JL again reminded everyone that she’d be donating her salary, y’all.

“She was like, ‘Mom, you have to do it. She’s an athlete, I think she kinda wanted to see me push myself.”

“Even if I embarrass myself,” Spears said, “I’m doing it for a good reason and hopefully giving back to a community that has literally given back to me since I was a little girl.”

That’s a nice thought, but let’s not get too confident, JL; staying on the show is determined by fan votes. Even though literally no one asked for this, Jamie Lynn will be taking to the dance floor when season 2 of DWTS premiers on ABC on September 26.

