Did Tom Sandoval Spoil His Masked Singer Reveal?

Spoiler alert: maybe? For those of us who watch The Masked Singer, it seems pretty clear that the Diver is none other than Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval. Right? Now, it looks like he just confirmed it way before it aired on television.

We all know that singing is his passion, for better or worse. The clues have all pointed towards him. And now, as one Reddit user pointed out, it kind of seems like Mr. Scandoval himself just spoiled his own Masked Singer reveal. Let’s get into it.

Is that you, Tom?

In the aftermath of Scandoval, Tom has been making his rounds and trying to get back in the good graces of the public and the VPR group. He joined the Season 2 cast of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, so why not join another random Fox reality show that pulls together a hodgepodge of stars?

This last week, The Masked Singer did a sneak peek tease at Season 10. They unmasked Demi Lovato and teased a handful of other masked celebrities that will be unmasked this season. The one on everyone’s mind is Diver.

The clues that Diver gave all pointed towards Sandoval. The first clue he said was, “Usually, I’m pretty pumped, but, lately, I’ve been lost in the abyss.” Then, he said, “I might be the most hated creature in the ocean right now.”

All of that sounds a lot like it’s pointing toward VPR and how he quickly spiraled into America’s most hated man after cheating on Ariana Madix. Then, the final clue was a picture of a cardinal, which is seemingly a reference to his hometown baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

An interesting hoodie

The real smoking gun here is that Tom has been running around West Hollywood wearing The Masked Singer merch, as spotted on Instagram. He was out and about last week wearing a “Don’t Talk To Me” hoodie from the show. Of course, any Masked Singer fan can buy merch from the show. But it seems a little odd that he would be wearing this hoodie right at the same time that we’re all speculating that he’s on the show.

Either Tom is trolling us all with this hoodie choice, or he is one hundred percent the Diver on The Masked Singer. We’re betting on the latter.

Season 10 of The Masked Singer officially kicks off on Wednesday, September 26 at 8/7c.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TOM ACCIDENTALLY GAVE AWAY HIS MASKED SINGER REVEAL? OR, DO YOU THINK HE’S PLAYING US?