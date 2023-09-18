Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Warning for Charity Lawson as She Partners up With Artem on DWTS

The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson is excited to compete in the ballroom for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. And former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe gave her some advice about working with dance pro Artem Chigvintsev. During Season 29, Kaitlyn and Artem won the Mirrorball trophy.

So, did Kaitlyn give Artem a glowing review? US Weekly has the scoop.

Kaitlyn praised her former partner … mostly

“[Kaitlyn] told me to have a lot of patience — which I do — but also that he’s just such a great teacher and that I’m going to learn so much, and I already have,” Charity said. Well, that is better than knocking Artem’s teaching methods.

“Look, it’s all with a good intention. Because I know sometimes when we have someone who has a great potential, you want to bring it out of them,” Artem explained. “It worked for Kaitlyn — she won the Mirrorball trophy.”

Charity was so happy when she learned that she was paired with Artem that she “literally screamed.” She added, “I was like, ‘No way this is who I got. [This is great].’ Obviously, I’ve watched the show, so I know Artem is truly one of the best. I’m so grateful because he’s been amazing.”

Meanwhile, Artem was feeling “a bit of pressure.” Don’t let them see you sweat unless you are on the dance floor, Artem. “Usually we don’t get two Bachelorettes in a row. It is a bit of a pressure [because] I feel like people have a certain expectation, especially when Kaitlyn did so well and Gabby [Windey] last season did so well. So we’re just going to hopefully keep that expectation for you,” he added.

Charity previously appeared on Kaitlyn’s Off The Vine podcast, where the host made some questionable statements about Artem and DWTS pro Alan Bersten. Kaitlyn speculated that Charity could be paired with Alan. “I could see them putting you with him, only because he’s one of the more well-loved, I feel like, out of a lot of them. He’s kind of a d*ck, but I can see it,” Kaitlyn remarked. “Well, they’re all d*cks. They’re all d*cks, I’m telling you. Buckle up,” she added.

What is going on behind the scenes at DWTS? Maybe Kaitlyn will spill some more tea.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC, streaming live on Disney Plus, and available the next day on Hulu.

