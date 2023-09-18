Shannon Beador ‘Entering Counseling’ After Arrest, Claims Jeff Lewis

So we’re not talking about John Janssen today then? Shannon Beador’s good friend Jeff Lewis often has her on his SiriusXM show, Jeff Lewis Live, to grill the Real Housewives of Orange County star on the blurred lines of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

But there is no teasing and banter today as the RHOC fan favorite was arrested early Sunday for DUI and hit-and-run. Now it’s time for solemn recompense and statements of accountability. Something that RHOC fans are not used to hearing from Shannon. Yet, given the severity of the situation, it seems only fitting.

Shanon is “accepting full accountability”

Fellow Bravolebrity and good friend Jeff spoke on the reality TV star’s behalf during Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM show. Supposedly, Shannon is now seeking help from a counselor.

“I am happy to say that she is gonna be entering counseling this week, so I’m happy about that,” the Flipping Out star revealed.

The freshly arrested member of the Tres Amigas is “accepting full accountability” for the incident that has left her “ashamed” and “embarrassed.”

As for calls that Shannon needs to watch her alcohol intake, Jeff denies that there is a significant issue.

“I don’t think Shannon is an alcoholic,” Jeff explained. “I think as her close friend, I think she’s going through a lot of personal struggles right now, and I think that she probably has been leaning on alcohol, but I don’t believe she’s an alcoholic.”

Does Shannon need rehab?

He also confirmed that Shannon was, indeed, “injured” “in a car accident” over the weekend. As per the TMZ report, Shannon hit a residence in Newport Beach, California with her car, and then fled the scene.

Jeff was “shocked” to hear about the Newport Beach PD report, as explained by TMZ. She was booked for the two misdemeanors of DUI and hit-and-run.

Jeff claimed her had “never known” his RHOC friend to “ever ever ever drink and drive.” Though he added, “I’m not justifying it, I’m not condoning it, I just am telling you what I know.”

Shannon was due to appear on Jeff’s radio show with Taylor Armstrong for another gab session about John. However, the radio personality said she would “obviously” be canceling the scheduled appearance.

